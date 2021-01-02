COVID IN MD:Over 2.9K New Cases, 25 New Deaths In Maryland
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Over 2.9K new coronavirus cases and twenty five new COVID-19 related deaths were reported Saturday, according to state health officials.

A total of 2,952 new COVID-19 cases were reported Saturday in Maryland, bringing the total case number to 283,171.

Twenty five more Marylanders also died from the virus as of Saturday, bringing the death toll to 5,799.

Hospitalizations went down by 42 to 1,692 in the last 24 hours, but the statewide positivity rate went slightly up to 8.94%.

More than 5.8 million COVID-19 tests have been administered in the state since the start of the pandemic. Since Saturday, 46,132 new tests were administered.

56,151 have been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Here’s a breakdown in Maryland:

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 5,504 (155) 0*
Anne Arundel 25,143 (356) 13*
Baltimore City 32,132 (695) 21*
Baltimore County 39,351 (917) 29*
Calvert 2,301 (45) 1*
Caroline 1,360 (10) 0*
Carroll 5,313 (163) 4*
Cecil 3,687 (75) 2*
Charles 6,180 (124) 1*
Dorchester 1,397 (23) 0*
Frederick 11,652 (188) 8*
Garrett 1,492 (52) 1*
Harford 8,789 (165) 4*
Howard 11,486 (175) 6*
Kent 763 (26) 2*
Montgomery 47,147 (1,089) 43*
Prince George’s 55,694 (1,069) 27*
Queen Anne’s 1,725 (27) 1*
Somerset 1,843 (22) 0*
St. Mary’s 3,356 (89) 0*
Talbot 1,221 (8) 0*
Washington 8,568 (153) 2*
Wicomico 4,818 (78) 0*
Worcester 2,249 (48) 1*
Data not available 0 (47) 2*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 12,912 (1) 0*
10-19 25,677 (4) 1*
20-29 52,300 (27) 1*
30-39 49,734 (62) 6*
40-49 43,843 (175) 4*
50-59 42,575 (451) 20*
60-69 28,496 (899) 17*
70-79 16,340 (1,467) 30*
80+ 11,294 (2,711) 89*
Data not available 0 (2) 0*
Female 148,646 (2,807) 82*
Male 134,525 (2,992) 86*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 81,798 (2,129) 60*
Asian (NH) 5,907 (188) 7*
White (NH) 92,447 (2,795) 85*
Hispanic 48,809 (572) 14*
Other (NH) 13,050 (63) 0*
Data not available 41,160 (52) 2*

