ABERDEEN, Md. (WJZ) — The Harford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 36-year-old man who hasn’t been seen since Thursday.
Evan Moxley, 36, of Aberdeen, was last seen December 31 around 1 p.m. in the 1100 block of Aldino Stepney Road.
He was last seen wearing a brown jacket, tan pants and white tennis shoes.
Officials said he may be in a red Hyundai Elentra.
Anyone with information on Moxley’s whereabouts is asked to contact police immediately.