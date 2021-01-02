COVID IN MD:Over 2.9K New Cases, 25 More Deaths Reported
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ABERDEEN, Md. (WJZ) — The Harford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 36-year-old man who hasn’t been seen since Thursday.

Evan Moxley, 36, of Aberdeen, was last seen December 31 around 1 p.m. in the 1100 block of Aldino Stepney Road.

He was last seen wearing a brown jacket, tan pants and white tennis shoes.

Officials said he may be in a red Hyundai Elentra.

Anyone with information on Moxley’s whereabouts is asked to contact police immediately.

CBS Baltimore Staff

