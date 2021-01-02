BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — A man is in serious but stable condition after being shot Saturday morning, according to Baltimore City Police.
Around 6:43 a.m., officers responded to the 2100 block of West North Avenue for a shot spotter alert.
When officers arrived, they found evidence that a shooting had occurred, but no victim had been located.
While searching the area, officers were sent to a local hospital where a shooting victim had walked in seeking treatment.
When officers arrived at the hospital, they found a 28 year-old man who had been shot in his side.
The man is in serious but stable condition.
Western District Shooting detectives are investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2477 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.