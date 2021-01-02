Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for parts of western Maryland overnight through Sunday afternoon.
The advisory is in effect from 2 a.m. through 2 p.m. as cold rain moves in.
Carroll, Frederick, Garrett and Washington counties are among those under the Winter Weather Advisory.
*Winter Weather Advisory* issued for areas west of Baltimore as a cold rain moves in Sunday. Tune in for the latest forecast at 11pm on @wjz pic.twitter.com/FZq6nEBjs6
— Chelsea Ingram (@ChelseaWeather) January 3, 2021
Areas under the advisory could see rain mixing with freezing rain and snow, icing up to 0.05″ and snow dusting up to 1″.
