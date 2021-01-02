COVID IN MD:Over 2.9K New Cases, 25 More Deaths Reported
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:05 AMNCIS
    01:05 AMNCIS: New Orleans
    02:05 AMMajor Crimes
    03:05 AMEntertainment Tonight
    04:00 AMThe World Is Yours
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Local TV, Maryland News, Maryland Weather, Talkers, Weather, Western Maryland, Winter Weather Advisory

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for parts of western Maryland overnight through Sunday afternoon.

The advisory is in effect from 2 a.m. through 2 p.m. as cold rain moves in.

Carroll, Frederick, Garrett and Washington counties are among those under the Winter Weather Advisory.

Areas under the advisory could see rain mixing with freezing rain and snow, icing up to 0.05″ and snow dusting up to 1″.

Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the WJZ weather app.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply