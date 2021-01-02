COVID IN MD:Over 2.9K New Cases, 25 More Deaths Reported
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a 69-year-old man was killed in a shooting in west Baltimore on Saturday.

Police were called just before 6:30 p.m. to the 2500 block of Reisterstown Road for a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a 69-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

The victim was taken to Shock Trauma where he died a short time later.

Homicide detectives are investigating this murder have yet to locate witnesses or a suspect.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

