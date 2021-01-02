OXON HILL, Md. (WJZ) — Prince George’s County Police have arrested and charged a woman with arson in connection to a three-alarm apartment fire in Oxon Hill that displaced 65 residents.
Quiana Taliaferro, of the 2100 block of Alice Avenue in Oxon Hill, was arrested and charged with felony first-degree arson and misdemeanor reckless endangerment.
The fire broke out Friday around 8:30 p.m. in the 2100 block of Alice Avenue near Oxon Hill.
65 Displaced Following 3-Alarm Fire In Prince George’s County
When firefighters got to the scene, they found heavy fire coming from the second floor of an apartment building.
The fire department said the flames were out shortly before 11 p.m. No injuries were reported.
The Office of the Fire Marshal’s investigation found the origin of the fire was a bedroom inside Taliaferro’s apartment and the cause of the fire was incendiary, according to officials.