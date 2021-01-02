BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police have arrested a suspect in connection to the city’s first homicide of 2021.
Lakeyria Doughty, 26, of the 1100 block of Moneta Court was arrested and charged with first and second-degree murder, first and second-degree assault and assault with a deadly weapon.
Police responded around 4:15 a.m. on New Year’s Day to a home in the 1200 block of North Stricker Street for a report of a stabbing.
Woman Fatally Stabbed In Chest In Baltimore, First Homicide Of 2021
When officers arrived, they found Tiffany Wilson, 33, suffering from multiple stab wounds. Wilson was pronounced dead on the scene.
Officers immediately took a witness and potential suspect into custody.
Doughty is now being held in Central Booking where she is waiting to see a court commissioner.