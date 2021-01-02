BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — Two victims were shot in two separate incidents on Friday, according to Baltimore City Police.

Around 8:30 p.m., officers responded to a local hospital where a shooting victim walked in seeking treatment.

When officers arrived, they found a 17 year-old male suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his right hand.

The victim told police he was walking in the area of S. Warwick Avenue at Hollins Street when two unknown men who were wearing masks approached and attempted to rob him.

The victim stated one of the suspects pulled a gun at which time he grabbed the gun. The suspect discharged the gun striking the victim in the hand.

Western District shooting detectives are investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2477. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

Later, around 9:40 p.m., officers responded to another local hospital where a shooting victim walked in seeking treatment.

When officers arrived, they found a 24 year-old man who had been shot in the leg. The man’s injury is non-life threatening.

Southwest District shooting detectives investigated this incident and learned the victim and friends were cleaning rifles inside his friend home when one of the rifles discharged striking the victim in his leg.

Detectives have determined that this shooting was accidental and will not be seeking to file charges.