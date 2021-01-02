GLYNDON, Md. (WJZ) — A driver involved in a single-vehicle crash last month died on Friday, according to Baltimore County Police.
Around 2:30 p.m. on December 15, 2020, police responded to a vehicle crash at Worthington Avenue and Sagamore Forest Lane in Glyndon.
Crash investigators determined that a Toyota Prius, traveling westbound on Worthington Avenue near Sagamore Forest Lane, drove off the road and struck a tree.
The driver, 81 year-old Shirley Franke of South Linwood Avenue, was transported to Sinai Hospital.
She was later transferred to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center where she succumbed to her injuries on January 1.
The Baltimore County Police Crash Investigation Team is continuing their work to determine all of the factors involved in this fatal crash.