ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland’s positivity rate is now over 9%, with over 2,100 new cases and twenty-seven new COVID-19 related deaths on Sunday, according to the State Department of Health.
A total of 2,148 new cases were reported in the state, bringing the total number of cases to 285,319. Twenty-seven more Marylanders also died from the virus, bringing the death toll to 5,826.
Hospitalizations went up by 17 to 1,709 in the last 24 hours and the statewide positivity rate went up to 9.15%.
More than 5.8 million COVID-19 tests have been administered in the state since the start of the pandemic.
A total of 59,769 have been vaccinated.
Here’s a breakdown in Maryland:
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|5,513
|(154)
|0*
|Anne Arundel
|25,365
|(356)
|13*
|Baltimore City
|32,317
|(700)
|21*
|Baltimore County
|39,608
|(922)
|29*
|Calvert
|2,337
|(45)
|1*
|Caroline
|1,370
|(10)
|0*
|Carroll
|5,354
|(165)
|5*
|Cecil
|3,718
|(75)
|2*
|Charles
|6,229
|(127)
|1*
|Dorchester
|1,420
|(23)
|0*
|Frederick
|11,868
|(190)
|8*
|Garrett
|1,496
|(52)
|1*
|Harford
|8,856
|(167)
|4*
|Howard
|11,564
|(175)
|6*
|Kent
|767
|(26)
|2*
|Montgomery
|47,575
|(1,095)
|43*
|Prince George’s
|56,028
|(1,070)
|27*
|Queen Anne’s
|1,736
|(27)
|1*
|Somerset
|1,845
|(22)
|0*
|St. Mary’s
|3,372
|(89)
|0*
|Talbot
|1,236
|(8)
|0*
|Washington
|8,633
|(154)
|2*
|Wicomico
|4,843
|(79)
|0*
|Worcester
|2,269
|(49)
|1*
|Data not available
|0
|(46)
|1*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|13,047
|(1)
|0*
|10-19
|25,897
|(4)
|1*
|20-29
|52,657
|(27)
|1*
|30-39
|50,090
|(62)
|6*
|40-49
|44,144
|(176)
|4*
|50-59
|42,917
|(451)
|20*
|60-69
|28,737
|(904)
|17*
|70-79
|16,476
|(1,471)
|30*
|80+
|11,354
|(2,727)
|89*
|Data not available
|0
|(3)
|0*
|Female
|149,779
|(2,818)
|82*
|Male
|135,540
|(3,008)
|86*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|82,325
|(2,135)
|60*
|Asian (NH)
|5,954
|(188)
|7*
|White (NH)
|93,353
|(2,813)
|86*
|Hispanic
|49,088
|(574)
|14*
|Other (NH)
|13,153
|(63)
|0*
|Data not available
|41,446
|(53)
|1*
