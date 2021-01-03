COVID IN MD:Maryland Positivity Rate Over 9%, 27 New Deaths Reported
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland’s positivity rate is now over 9%, with over 2,100 new cases and twenty-seven new COVID-19 related deaths on Sunday, according to the State Department of Health.

A total of 2,148 new cases were reported in the state, bringing the total number of cases to 285,319. Twenty-seven more Marylanders also died from the virus, bringing the death toll to 5,826.

Hospitalizations went up by 17 to 1,709 in the last 24 hours and the statewide positivity rate went up to 9.15%.

More than 5.8 million COVID-19 tests have been administered in the state since the start of the pandemic.

A total of 59,769 have been vaccinated.

Here’s a breakdown in Maryland:

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 5,513 (154) 0*
Anne Arundel 25,365 (356) 13*
Baltimore City 32,317 (700) 21*
Baltimore County 39,608 (922) 29*
Calvert 2,337 (45) 1*
Caroline 1,370 (10) 0*
Carroll 5,354 (165) 5*
Cecil 3,718 (75) 2*
Charles 6,229 (127) 1*
Dorchester 1,420 (23) 0*
Frederick 11,868 (190) 8*
Garrett 1,496 (52) 1*
Harford 8,856 (167) 4*
Howard 11,564 (175) 6*
Kent 767 (26) 2*
Montgomery 47,575 (1,095) 43*
Prince George’s 56,028 (1,070) 27*
Queen Anne’s 1,736 (27) 1*
Somerset 1,845 (22) 0*
St. Mary’s 3,372 (89) 0*
Talbot 1,236 (8) 0*
Washington 8,633 (154) 2*
Wicomico 4,843 (79) 0*
Worcester 2,269 (49) 1*
Data not available 0 (46) 1*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 13,047 (1) 0*
10-19 25,897 (4) 1*
20-29 52,657 (27) 1*
30-39 50,090 (62) 6*
40-49 44,144 (176) 4*
50-59 42,917 (451) 20*
60-69 28,737 (904) 17*
70-79 16,476 (1,471) 30*
80+ 11,354 (2,727) 89*
Data not available 0 (3) 0*
Female 149,779 (2,818) 82*
Male 135,540 (3,008) 86*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 82,325 (2,135) 60*
Asian (NH) 5,954 (188) 7*
White (NH) 93,353 (2,813) 86*
Hispanic 49,088 (574) 14*
Other (NH) 13,153 (63) 0*
Data not available 41,446 (53) 1*

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

