BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a man’s death in East Baltimore that happened over the weekend.
Police received a call Saturday afternoon at around 3:50 p.m. to check a well-being at a home in the 300 block of E. 23rd Street.
Officers met a landlord when they arrived who let them into the building. Once inside, they found 49-year-old Dereck Jackson who lived there, suffering from “obvious head trauma,” police said.
His body was taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office where a cause of death will be determined, police said.
Homicide detectives are investigating this murder and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.