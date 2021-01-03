ROSEDALE, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police have arrested a suspect who allegedly stabbed a man on Saturday in Rosedale.
Around 4:30 p.m., officers responded to the 1000 block of Sumter Avenue for a stabbing. Police learned that a 21 year-old man walked out of his home as the suspect walked near the victim’s home.
The suspect, who held a knife, began yelling at the victim before running to him and stabbing him multiple times in the upper body.
The victim was transported by medics to a local hospital where he remains in critical condition.
The suspect, James John Marchsteiner III, 47, of the 1000 block of Sumter Avenue, 21237, remained at the scene and was arrested.
Marchsteiner is charged with attempted first-degree murder. He is being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center on a no bail status pending a bail review hearing.
Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the stabbing.