BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — A man has been charged in the New Year’s Eve shooting that occurred at Eutaw and Mulberry Street, according to Baltimore City Police.
Ronald Williamson, 61, of the 800 block of North Fremont has been charged with first and second degree attempted murder.
Around 11:22 a.m. on December 31, 2020, officers were walking in the area of North Eutaw Street at Mulberry Street when they heard discharging in the area.
Officers responded and were approached by a 52 year-old man who had been shot in the stomach. The victim was transported to an area hospital and is in serious condition.
Back up officers responded and canvassed the area for potential witnesses and a possible suspect.
As the officers walked into the 300 block of State Street, they found an unknown man, later identified as Williamson, discarding a handgun.
Williamson was taken into custody and was later charged. He is being held without bail at Central Booking.