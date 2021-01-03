Comments
BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — Two are injured after an early morning shooting on Sunday, according to Baltimore City Police.
Around 2:42 a.m., officers responded to the 1800 block of Lawina Avenue for a discharging.
When officers arrived, they were made aware of two shooting victims inside a home.
Officers found a 45 year-old man with a gunshot wound to the stomach and a 41 year-old woman with gunshot wounds to the stomach and back.
Both victims were transported to a local hospital and are expected to survive.
Northwest District shooting detectives are investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2466 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.