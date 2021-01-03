COVID IN MD:Maryland Positivity Rate Over 9%, 27 New Deaths Reported
BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — Two women were shot and one man was taken into custody after a shooting on Sunday morning, according to Baltimore City police.

Around 8:12 a.m., officers responded to the 4200 block of Bonner Road for a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found two women, ages 18 and 21, who were suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

Both were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The shooting suspect, a 35 year-old man, remained on the scene and barricaded himself inside the location. He was taken into custody without incident.

Northwest District shooting detectives are investigating this incident. Charges are forthcoming.

