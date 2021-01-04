LANSDOWNE, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore County are searching for a missing 16-year-old boy who left home after a family dispute, county police said.
Willie Bisbee left his home on 5th Avenue around 5 p.m. wearing a red and black Dexter’s Lab hoodie, black sweatpants and black and red glasses.
Police said he did not have a phone or money with him.
Anyone with information should call police at 410-887-0872 or 911.