COVID IN MD:Maryland Positivity Rate Over 9%, Hospitalizations Above 1,700
By CBS Baltimore Staff
LANSDOWNE, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore County are searching for a missing 16-year-old boy who left home after a family dispute, county police said.

Willie Bisbee left his home on 5th Avenue around 5 p.m. wearing a red and black Dexter’s Lab hoodie, black sweatpants and black and red glasses.

Police said he did not have a phone or money with him.

Anyone with information should call police at 410-887-0872 or 911.

CBS Baltimore Staff

