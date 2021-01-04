COVID IN MD:Maryland Positivity Rate Over 9%, Hospitalizations Above 1,700
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ESSEX, Md. (WJZ) — A shooting in Essex injured two people earlier Monday afternoon.

Police responded to the 900 block of Ashbridge Drive, 21221 at 1:25 p.m. and found two men suffering from gunshot wounds outside of the Kings Mills Apartments and Townhomes.

They were both taken to an area hospital.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have seen anyone or anything in that area at the time of the shooting to contact detectives by calling 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward when submitting tips through Metro Crime Stoppers.

