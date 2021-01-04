ESSEX, Md. (WJZ) — A shooting in Essex injured two people earlier Monday afternoon.
Police responded to the 900 block of Ashbridge Drive, 21221 at 1:25 p.m. and found two men suffering from gunshot wounds outside of the Kings Mills Apartments and Townhomes.
They were both taken to an area hospital.
#BREAKING: Police activity at 903 Ashbridge Drive in Essex- Kings Mill apartment complex.
Reports of multiple shooting. A resident tells me he woke up to the sound of gunshots. A portion of the complex is taped off as officers are on scene investigating. @wjz pic.twitter.com/1iVVwGNLEc
— Amy Kawata TV (@AmyKawata) January 4, 2021
Detectives are asking anyone who may have seen anyone or anything in that area at the time of the shooting to contact detectives by calling 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward when submitting tips through Metro Crime Stoppers.