GLEN BURNIE, MD. (WJZ) — A fire broke out in an apartment in Glen Burnie over the weekend that brought six people to the hospital with minor injuries and displaced 23 people.
Anne Arundel County Fire officials said the three-story apartment at Glen Mar Apartments caught fire at around 7:03 p.m. on Friday. Firefighters responded to multiple calls reporting fire and smoke with people trapped inside.
The first firefighters who arrived found smoke and fire from the building with multiple people on the balconies. They were not able to escape through the inside of the building.
Firefighters rescued the ten people trapped while also extinguishing the fire, which was brought under control in around an hour.
Paramedics took six people, between the ages of 31 and 66-years-old, to UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center for minor injuries.
The incident displaced 23 people from 11 apartments. They are receiving help from the Red Cross and the Anne Arundel County Office of Emergency Management. It caused $180,000 in damages, officials said.
The fire is under investigation by the Anne Arundel County Fire and Explosives Investigation Unit.