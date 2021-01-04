COVID IN MD:Maryland Positivity Rate Over 9%, 27 New Deaths Reported
By CBS Baltimore Staff
GLEN BURNIE, MD. (WJZ) — A fire broke out in an apartment in Glen Burnie over the weekend that brought six people to the hospital with minor injuries and displaced 23 people.

Anne Arundel County Fire officials said the three-story apartment at Glen Mar Apartments caught fire at around 7:03 p.m. on Friday. Firefighters responded to multiple calls reporting fire and smoke with people trapped inside.

Credit: Mike Hugg Media

The first firefighters who arrived found smoke and fire from the building with multiple people on the balconies. They were not able to escape through the inside of the building.

Firefighters rescued the ten people trapped while also extinguishing the fire, which was brought under control in around an hour.

Credit: Mike Hugg Media

Paramedics took six people, between the ages of 31 and 66-years-old, to UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center for minor injuries.

The incident displaced 23 people from 11 apartments. They are receiving help from the Red Cross and the Anne Arundel County Office of Emergency Management. It caused $180,000 in damages, officials said.

Credit: Mike Hugg Media

The fire is under investigation by the Anne Arundel County Fire and Explosives Investigation Unit.

