ELLICOTT CITY, MD. (WJZ) — A 24-year-old Sykesville man is dead after a single-vehicle collision in Ellicott City early Monday morning.
Cameron Collins was driving east on Baltimore National Pike (Route 40) going toward the ramp for Route 29 when it left the road for an unknown reason and struck a guardrail.
He was taken to Howard County General Hospital where he later died of his injuries.
Police believe icy road conditions may have been a factor in the crash. Route 40 east was closed for around three hours.