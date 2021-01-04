BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Bradley Bozeman is the Baltimore Ravens’ Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award, and he needs fans’ help to win.

Each team nominates one player for the award, which recognizes a player’s activities on and off the field. The winner will be announced during the Super Bowl.

Off the field, Bozeman and his wife Nikki have traveled across the country to spread a message of anti-bullying and give out food every other week. They also made sure children could celebrate Halloween safely.

As our @Ravens head into playoff season, we honor Bradley Bozeman and his wife, Nikki, for their work to confront childhood bullying and provide meals in our community. #WPMOYChallenge #Bozeman pic.twitter.com/TD791jr5vh — Office of Baltimore City Council (@BaltCouncil) January 4, 2021

During an award ceremony Monday, City Council President Nick Mosby encouraged fans to vote using #WPMOYChallenge and #Bozeman.

“This is not something that is done as a PR stunt,” Mosby said. “This is not something that is done to kind of promote self. This is something that these two individuals truly, truly believe in and as the city of Baltimore, it’s important for us to get behind them.”

Voting is open until January 17. The winning nominee will get $25,000 for their charity of choice, while the second-place finisher will get $10,000 and third place will get $5,000.

I’m honored & excited to be nominated. Help me raise $25,000 in the fight against hunger! All you have to do is RETWEET THIS and tweet "#WPMOYChallenge + Bozeman"! Join me in the fight to end food insecurity! #RavensFlock #RavensNation pic.twitter.com/eOpmkzxTSN — Bradley Bozeman (@BSBoze) December 20, 2020

The last Raven to win the award was Matt Birk in 2011.