By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Bradley Bozeman is the Baltimore Ravens’ Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award, and he needs fans’ help to win.

Each team nominates one player for the award, which recognizes a player’s activities on and off the field. The winner will be announced during the Super Bowl.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Off the field, Bozeman and his wife Nikki have traveled across the country to spread a message of anti-bullying and give out food every other week. They also made sure children could celebrate Halloween safely.

During an award ceremony Monday, City Council President Nick Mosby encouraged fans to vote using #WPMOYChallenge and #Bozeman.

“This is not something that is done as a PR stunt,” Mosby said. “This is not something that is done to kind of promote self. This is something that these two individuals truly, truly believe in and as the city of Baltimore, it’s important for us to get behind them.”

Voting is open until January 17. The winning nominee will get $25,000 for their charity of choice, while the second-place finisher will get $10,000 and third place will get $5,000.

The last Raven to win the award was Matt Birk in 2011.

