ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland’s positivity rate continues to climb as over 2,400 new cases and 33 new COVID-19 related deaths are reported Monday morning, state health officials say.
A total of 2,483 new cases were added to the state, bringing the total number to 287,802 since the pandemic began. There have now been 5,859 Marylanders who have died from the virus.
Hospitalizations went up by 42, now at 1,751. Of those, 418 are in ICU beds and 1,333 are in acute care. The statewide positivity rate went up 0.32%, now at 9.47%.
Since the pandemic began, 5,869,617 coronavirus tests have been administered in the state. A total of 65,692 vaccinations have been administered as of Monday morning, up 2,112 in the last 24 hours. The Baltimore Metropolitan area has the highest amount of vaccinations so far, with 35,318 vaccinated in the area.
Here’s a breakdown in Maryland:
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|5,524
|(155)
|0*
|Anne Arundel
|25,629
|(357)
|13*
|Baltimore City
|32,503
|(703)
|21*
|Baltimore County
|39,851
|(925)
|29*
|Calvert
|2,378
|(45)
|1*
|Caroline
|1,378
|(10)
|0*
|Carroll
|5,392
|(166)
|5*
|Cecil
|3,744
|(76)
|2*
|Charles
|6,288
|(128)
|1*
|Dorchester
|1,438
|(24)
|0*
|Frederick
|12,054
|(190)
|8*
|Garrett
|1,515
|(52)
|1*
|Harford
|8,957
|(167)
|4*
|Howard
|11,657
|(175)
|6*
|Kent
|783
|(26)
|2*
|Montgomery
|48,089
|(1,097)
|43*
|Prince George’s
|56,391
|(1,073)
|27*
|Queen Anne’s
|1,745
|(27)
|1*
|Somerset
|1,848
|(22)
|0*
|St. Mary’s
|3,413
|(89)
|0*
|Talbot
|1,247
|(8)
|0*
|Washington
|8,766
|(155)
|2*
|Wicomico
|4,896
|(80)
|0*
|Worcester
|2,316
|(49)
|1*
|Data not available
|0
|(60)
|1*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|13,202
|(1)
|0*
|10-19
|26,159
|(4)
|1*
|20-29
|53,055
|(27)
|1*
|30-39
|50,500
|(63)
|6*
|40-49
|44,481
|(176)
|4*
|50-59
|43,330
|(455)
|20*
|60-69
|29,009
|(911)
|17*
|70-79
|16,633
|(1,480)
|30*
|80+
|11,433
|(2,740)
|89*
|Data not available
|0
|(2)
|0*
|Female
|151,053
|(2,829)
|82*
|Male
|136,749
|(3,030)
|86*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|82,912
|(2,143)
|60*
|Asian (NH)
|6,019
|(188)
|7*
|White (NH)
|94,324
|(2,823)
|86*
|Hispanic
|49,403
|(575)
|14*
|Other (NH)
|13,280
|(63)
|0*
|Data not available
|41,864
|(67)
|1*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.