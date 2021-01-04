COVID IN MD:Maryland Positivity Rate Over 9%, 27 New Deaths Reported
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, coronavirus vaccine, COVID-19, Health, Maryland, Maryland News

ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland’s positivity rate continues to climb as over 2,400 new cases and 33 new COVID-19 related deaths are reported Monday morning, state health officials say.

A total of 2,483 new cases were added to the state, bringing the total number to 287,802 since the pandemic began. There have now been 5,859 Marylanders who have died from the virus.

Hospitalizations went up by 42, now at 1,751. Of those, 418 are in ICU beds and 1,333 are in acute care. The statewide positivity rate went up 0.32%, now at 9.47%.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

Since the pandemic began, 5,869,617 coronavirus tests have been administered in the state. A total of 65,692 vaccinations have been administered as of Monday morning, up 2,112 in the last 24 hours. The Baltimore Metropolitan area has the highest amount of vaccinations so far, with 35,318 vaccinated in the area.

Here’s a breakdown in Maryland:

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 5,524 (155) 0*
Anne Arundel 25,629 (357) 13*
Baltimore City 32,503 (703) 21*
Baltimore County 39,851 (925) 29*
Calvert 2,378 (45) 1*
Caroline 1,378 (10) 0*
Carroll 5,392 (166) 5*
Cecil 3,744 (76) 2*
Charles 6,288 (128) 1*
Dorchester 1,438 (24) 0*
Frederick 12,054 (190) 8*
Garrett 1,515 (52) 1*
Harford 8,957 (167) 4*
Howard 11,657 (175) 6*
Kent 783 (26) 2*
Montgomery 48,089 (1,097) 43*
Prince George’s 56,391 (1,073) 27*
Queen Anne’s 1,745 (27) 1*
Somerset 1,848 (22) 0*
St. Mary’s 3,413 (89) 0*
Talbot 1,247 (8) 0*
Washington 8,766 (155) 2*
Wicomico 4,896 (80) 0*
Worcester 2,316 (49) 1*
Data not available 0 (60) 1*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 13,202 (1) 0*
10-19 26,159 (4) 1*
20-29 53,055 (27) 1*
30-39 50,500 (63) 6*
40-49 44,481 (176) 4*
50-59 43,330 (455) 20*
60-69 29,009 (911) 17*
70-79 16,633 (1,480) 30*
80+ 11,433 (2,740) 89*
Data not available 0 (2) 0*
Female 151,053 (2,829) 82*
Male 136,749 (3,030) 86*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 82,912 (2,143) 60*
Asian (NH) 6,019 (188) 7*
White (NH) 94,324 (2,823) 86*
Hispanic 49,403 (575) 14*
Other (NH) 13,280 (63) 0*
Data not available 41,864 (67) 1*

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply