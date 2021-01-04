COVID IN MD:Maryland Positivity Rate Over 9%, Hospitalizations Above 1,700
By CBS Baltimore Staff
CLARKSBURG, Md. (WJZ) — A 24-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of his mother early Monday morning, police in Montgomery County said.

A family member woke up to gunshots and called 911 when they found David Mark Blackburn had shot his mother, Maryann Blackburn, 56, police said. The son and mother both lived at the home in the 22800 block of Frederick Road in Clarksburg where the shooting happened.

David Blackburn. Credit: Montgomery County Police

The elder Blackburn died from her injuries at an area hospital; her son was arrested at the scene.

Police did not specify what they believe to have caused the shooting.

