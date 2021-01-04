EMMITSBURG, Md. (WJZ) — Two Frederick County Sheriff’s Office deputies were found to be justified in an October police-involved shooting that killed a man in Emmitsburg, the Frederick County State’s Attorney’s Office said Monday.
The man killed, Bryan Selmer, and David Leatherman led police on a chase that began in Pennsylvania before they got into Frederick County, where the duo crashed.
Leatherman was wanted for attempted murder. He was eventually confronted by a Pennsylvania State Trooper and a Frederick County deputy and taken into custody after shots were fired, though the Sheriff’s office did not say who fired first.
Selmer, however, kept running to a nearby Exxon gas station where officials said he took a “shooting stance” toward Frederick County deputies, who fired at him.
They then performed first aid, the office said.
The SAO’s review was focusing exclusively on whether criminal charges related to the deputies’ conduct were warranted, a release said.