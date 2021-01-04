Comments
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan will speak Tuesday evening to give Marylanders an update on the coronavirus vaccine distribution in the state, he announced Monday.
Tune in tomorrow, January 5, at 5 p.m. as I provide an update on #COVID19 vaccine distribution.
Watch live here on Twitter, Facebook, or YouTube: https://t.co/OZuBjuoxnP pic.twitter.com/wmLXJOxEs6
— Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) January 4, 2021
Over 65,600 vaccinations have been administered in the state as of Monday morning.
CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
WJZ will be live on-air and on WJZ.com.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.