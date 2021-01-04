COVID IN MD:Maryland Positivity Rate Over 9%, Hospitalizations Above 1,700
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan will speak Tuesday evening to give Marylanders an update on the coronavirus vaccine distribution in the state, he announced Monday.

Over 65,600 vaccinations have been administered in the state as of Monday morning.

