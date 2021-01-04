BROOKLYN PARK, MD. (WJZ) — A man was arrested Sunday evening after allegedly driving a stolen truck tractor into the porch of a Brooklyn Park home, Anne Arundel County police said.
An officer was on patrol in the area of Doris Avenue and Ruth Street when he saw accident debris in the road. He then found a truck tractor that had been driven into the front porch of a home right before he arrived.
Witnesses said the driver of the truck tractor had fled the area. Officers quickly found the driver near the Brooklyn Homes Community Center.
They learned he had taken the tractor from his work without being authorized to do so. He allegedly drove to Doris Avenue, striking an occupied vehicle and multiple parked vehicles before he collided with the porch of the home in the 500 block of Doris Avenue.
The suspect, James Michael Rzepnicki, was arrested and charged accordingly, police said.