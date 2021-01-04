COVID IN MD:Maryland Positivity Rate Over 9%, Hospitalizations Above 1,700
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 26-year-old Baltimore woman is being held without bond following a bail review in the case of the city’s first homicide of 2021.

Lakeyria Doughty, known for her role in the HBO Max film “Charm City Kings,” appeared in court Monday on a number of charges, including first-degree murder and assault, in the New Year’s Day stabbing of her girlfriend, 33-year-old Tiffany Wilson.

Around 4:15 a.m. Friday, police officers went to a home in the 1200 block of North Stricker Street for a report of a stabbing. When they arrived, they found Wilson had been stabbed in the chest.

Wilson died from her injuries, officials said.

