Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 26-year-old Baltimore woman is being held without bond following a bail review in the case of the city’s first homicide of 2021.
Lakeyria Doughty, known for her role in the HBO Max film “Charm City Kings,” appeared in court Monday on a number of charges, including first-degree murder and assault, in the New Year’s Day stabbing of her girlfriend, 33-year-old Tiffany Wilson.
Around 4:15 a.m. Friday, police officers went to a home in the 1200 block of North Stricker Street for a report of a stabbing. When they arrived, they found Wilson had been stabbed in the chest.
RELATED COVERAGE:
- Lakeyria Doughty Arrested In Connection To Fatal Stabbing On New Year’s Day, Baltimore Police Say
- Woman Fatally Stabbed In Chest In Baltimore, First Homicide Of 2021
Wilson died from her injuries, officials said.
Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now!