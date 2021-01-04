Comments
ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — The new year has started, but prices at the gas pump in Maryland and across the nation are holding steady.
For the past 12 days, the nationwide price has been $2.25 for a gallon. Marylanders are paying on average 10 cents more than the national average, $2.35 per gallon.
However, it is the same price Marylanders were paying a week ago.
At this time last year, they were paying an average of $2.53 per gallon.
The stability is credited to consistent crude oil prices in late December, combined with low demand.
Travel on the roads for the holidays was down as least 25% in 2020.