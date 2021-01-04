COVID IN MD:Maryland Positivity Rate Over 9%, Hospitalizations Above 1,700
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Driving, Gas prices, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Oil, Talkers

ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — The new year has started, but prices at the gas pump in Maryland and across the nation are holding steady.

For the past 12 days, the nationwide price has been $2.25 for a gallon. Marylanders are paying on average 10 cents more than the national average, $2.35 per gallon.

However, it is the same price Marylanders were paying a week ago.

At this time last year, they were paying an average of $2.53 per gallon.

The stability is credited to consistent crude oil prices in late December, combined with low demand.

Travel on the roads for the holidays was down as least 25% in 2020.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply