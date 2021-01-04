COVID IN MD:Maryland Positivity Rate Over 9%, Hospitalizations Above 1,700
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After setting the Baltimore Ravens’ rookie touchdown record on Sunday, running back J.K. Dobbins could take home another honor for his performance.

Dobbins has been nominated for the FedEx Ground Player of the Week award for the final regular-season weekend.

During the Ravens’ 38-3 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, he rushed for 160 yards and two touchdowns.

The award will be a mini-faceoff between the Ravens and the Tennessee Titans ahead of their wild-card weekend match-up in Nashville on Sunday; Titans running back Derrick Henry has also been nominated, as has Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor.

The Ravens take on the Titans at 1:05 p.m. Sunday in Nashville. WJZ will help you get ready for the game with “Purple Pregame” Sunday morning at 11:30.

To vote for the award, click here.

