BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ravens fans are well aware of who the team will face this weekend, and they’re hoping for some revenge.

Not even 24 hours after the Ravens locked up their third consecutive playoff berth, fans were already gearing up for next weekend.

“I think the team is going to take care of business,” fan Patrick Nelson said.

“I think we’re getting hot at the right time,” another fan, Charles Maenner, said.

The Ravens are set to face off against Derrick Henry, the Tennessee Titans running back who helped knock the Ravens out of the playoffs last year, and the rest of the team during Wild Card Weekend.

“We remember the Titans quite well,” fan Jason Scott said.

Despite a crushing loss last season, fans are confident this year’s outcome will be different.

“I think there’s a revenge factor,” Maenner said.

“(I’m) very hopeful, and I know that this year they’ll do it right,” fan Joey Nowicki said.

The Titans will be allowing a limited number of fans into the stadium, but most fans will be watching from home. Regardless of where fans plan to watch, the Ravens are making sure they’re doing so in style.

The team expanded the hours for its pop-up shop in Canton Crossing.

“Jerseys, hoodies, winter gear, anything you can think of you can get it from the pop-up shop,” Deandra Duggans, the director of advertising and branding, said.

Also on offer are $5 T-shirts, but quantities are limited.

The store is open Monday through Saturday and will be closed on Sunday. Daily hours are from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

If fans have their way, the gear will get its fair share of wear and tear during a long playoff run.

“I think the team is going to take care of business… there’s a possibility that we could be playing in Baltimore next week or the week after,” Nelson said.

The Ravens take on the Titans at 1:05 p.m. Sunday in Nashville. WJZ will help you get ready for the game with “Purple Pregame” Sunday morning at 11:30.