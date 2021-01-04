COVID IN MD:Maryland Positivity Rate Over 9%, Hospitalizations Above 1,700
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, BWI Airport, Local TV, Southwest, Southwest Airlines, Talkers

LINTHICUM, Md. (WJZ) — Officials at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport are turning to social media to help return a lost stuffed animal to its owner.

Southwest Airlines tweeted a light brown stuffed bear was left at a gate at BWI on December 16. Since then, the bear has gone on a few adventures, the airline said, but they’re hoping to get it back to its rightful home.

On Monday, the airport shared Southwest’s tweet, saying it’s “beary important” and that “a happy reunion would be a nice way to start the new year.

Southwest is asking people to share the post on social media to track down the bear’s owner.

