LINTHICUM, Md. (WJZ) — Officials at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport are turning to social media to help return a lost stuffed animal to its owner.
Southwest Airlines tweeted a light brown stuffed bear was left at a gate at BWI on December 16. Since then, the bear has gone on a few adventures, the airline said, but they’re hoping to get it back to its rightful home.
ATTENTION: Do you know this bear? He was left behind at a Southwest gate in the Baltimore airport around December 16. He’s gotten to go on a few adventures since then, but he misses his family, & he knows they miss him too. RT to help us reunite them & brighten their holidays! pic.twitter.com/6qodimXSWD
— Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) December 31, 2020
On Monday, the airport shared Southwest’s tweet, saying it’s “beary important” and that “a happy reunion would be a nice way to start the new year.
🧸This is a beary important tweet.🧸
Somebody left behind their furry friend at BWI Marshall Airport, but the @SouthwestAir team has taken good care of him. Take a look at the photos below.
A happy reunion would be a nice way to start the new year. #MDOTcares https://t.co/nNGRxSNZb6
— BWI Marshall Airport (@BWI_Airport) January 4, 2021
Southwest is asking people to share the post on social media to track down the bear’s owner.