ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Starting Monday, uninsured Marylanders can once again enroll in health coverage due to the pandemic.
The enrollment period will run until March 15.
The health coverage is through Maryland Health Connection.
It covers costs for coronavirus tests at doctors’ offices, urgent care centers and emergency rooms.
Nearly 107,000 Marylanders enrolled in the special health coverage last year, which expired December 15.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department's website or call 211.