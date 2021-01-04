COVID IN MD:Maryland Positivity Rate Over 9%, Hospitalizations Above 1,700
HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — De’Torrion Ware had 18 points off the bench to lead Morgan State to an 80-73 win over James Madison on Sunday night.

LaPri McCray-Pace had 15 points for Morgan State (4-2). Trevor Moore added 11 points. Sherwyn Devonish had 10 points.

Matt Lewis had 21 points for the Dukes (3-4). Justin Amadi added 12 points and 10 rebounds.
