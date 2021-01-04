Comments
Hi Everyone!
And so it begins, welcome to the first full week of 2021. And, weather wise, it will be a calm one with temps this week, dayside, right where they should be in the mid 40‘s. At night temps will settle, for the most part in the med 30’s, well above the normal of 25°. (There will be two times over the next 7 days where the overnight numbers will be in the upper 20’s but still above normal.) I point all this out as here are seven day’s we can yank off the Winter calendar without a major arctic blast of large snowfall expected.
If only all Winter would be this calm. But we know better. BUT this time of the year small victories add up and this, current, 7 day forecast is one of them. A good way to start this week, and year.
MB!