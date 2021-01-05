BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The initial doses of the coronavirus vaccines were delivered to some of Baltimore city’s first responders on Tuesday.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and Health Commissioner Dr. Letitia Dzirasa announced at a press conference Tuesday morning that the city received 2,700 vaccines and first in line are the cities EMS, firefighters and law enforcement officers.

City officials released a distribution plan for the vaccines.

Their plan doesn’t include hospital staff as hospitals were given doses of the vaccines for their doctors, nurses and frontline staff.

Richard Langford, president of the city firefighters union, thanked the city health department for protecting first responders.

“This helps ensure we can continue to serve the Citizens of Baltimore at the highest level,” the firefighters union tweeted on behalf of Langford.

Under Armour is using one of its facilities to help administer COVID-19 vaccines in the Baltimore area.

The sportswear company has opened its Baltimore Port Covington Campus to the Baltimore County Health Department to administer the vaccines.

This comes as Baltimore officials reported seeing a 19% decrease in coronavirus cases. Mayor Scott said he would make a decision on coronavirus restrictions on Friday.

