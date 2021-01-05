BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott says restrictions and residents’ actions have slowed the spread of COVID-19 in the city.

“I want to thank everyone who continues to take COVID-19 seriously about following the guidelines protecting themselves and their families. I want to thank those who found new ways to celebrate the holidays with their families this year and this holiday season,” Scott said. “We know that this was a difficult thing to do for all of us. We have been coping with this virus for longer than any of us had imagined in the beginning, and the efforts to keep yourself, and those around you safe — from wearing a mask to washing your hands to not intermingling with household — all of it helps to slow the spread of this virus, and to keep people safe.”

There’s been a 19% decrease since the last four weeks, but health commissioner Dr. Letitia Dzirasa said those numbers do not include any effects from gatherings around Christmas and Hanukkah. Officials believe they could still see a spike from those holiday-related gatherings.

As of Tuesday, the state reported that Baltimore City had a total of 32,689 positive coronavirus cases.

The ICU is at 87% capacity.

Baltimore is averaging three COVID-19 deaths a day. A total of 704 deaths have been reported in the city over the span of the pandemic.

City officials have released a distribution plan for the vaccines.

The city health department has received 2,700 vaccine doses and will begin vaccinating first responders, including EMS and law enforcement, on Tuesday. This is different from the hospitals vaccinating their own staff.

Scott said he will be reviewing the coronavirus data this week and will make an announcement regarding restrictions on Friday, Jan. 8.

