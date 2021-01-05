CECIL COUNTY, MD. (WJZ) — A small number of Cecil County Public schools students will return to the classroom next week.
The school system said they are confident they can “serve a small number of students safely by maintaining our safety protocols.”
They will return on January 11 and get face-to-face instruction on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.
CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
The system said the families included will be contacted directly by the school.
All plans to reopen are conditional and may change based on health metrics.
“It is our fervent hope that the county’s metrics will continue to improve and that we will be able to expand face-to-face learning,”
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.