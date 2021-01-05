ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland adds 1,956 coronavirus cases and 54 more Marylanders died in the last 24 hours, according to state data.

There are now 289,758 confirmed cases since the pandemic began in the state, and 5,859 people have died from the virus.

Hospitalizations continue to rise by 20, with 1,751 people hospitalized in the state. Of those, 410 are in ICU beds and 1,361 are in acute care.

The statewide positivity rate went down slightly but remains above 9%- now at 9.19%.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:

The state has administered 24,878 new COVID-19 tests in the last 24 hours, with over 5.8 million tests conducted since the pandemic began.

Maryland conducted 11,553 coronavirus vaccinations in the last day, a record high according to Gov. Larry Hogan’s communications director Mike Ricci.

That number is still just 1.27% of the state’s population.

Today, Maryland is reporting 11,553 new vaccinations. This is a record high so far. Providers in the state have now administered 76,918 vaccines. The full dashboard will be updated at 10am: https://t.co/z0EM4ualmT. pic.twitter.com/Cjj2lar9KJ — Mike Ricci (@riccimike) January 5, 2021

Baltimore City Health Department has received 2,700 vaccine doses and will begin vaccinating first responders on Tuesday, city officials announced at a press conference Tuesday morning.

The Baltimore Metropolitan Area, which includes Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Carroll, Harford, Howard counties and Baltimore City, has vaccinated 1.49% of its population.

Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Maryland (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

By County County Cases Deaths Allegany 5,556 (156) 0* Anne Arundel 25,781 (362) 13* Baltimore City 32,689 (704) 21* Baltimore County 40,026 (933) 29* Calvert 2,394 (46) 1* Caroline 1,394 (11) 0* Carroll 5,460 (169) 5* Cecil 3,785 (77) 2* Charles 6,328 (128) 1* Dorchester 1,443 (24) 0* Frederick 12,190 (192) 8* Garrett 1,525 (50) 1* Harford 9,005 (169) 4* Howard 11,744 (176) 6* Kent 792 (26) 2* Montgomery 48,351 (1,104) 43* Prince George’s 56,813 (1,074) 27* Queen Anne’s 1,761 (27) 1* Somerset 1,887 (22) 0* St. Mary’s 3,433 (89) 0* Talbot 1,257 (9) 0* Washington 8,879 (159) 2* Wicomico 4,934 (84) 0* Worcester 2,331 (49) 1* Data not available 0 (73) 2*