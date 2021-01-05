Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police arrested a 36-year-old man allegedly responsible for the shooting of two women in Northwest Baltimore on Sunday.
The two women, 18 and 21-years-old respectively, were found early Sunday morning in the 4200 block of Bonner Road with non-life-threatening injuries. They were taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Police spoke with witnesses who said the suspect was still inside the home armed with a handgun. Officers got into the home and arrested Eric Terry, of the 1600 block of McKean Street.
He has been charged with first and second-degree attempted murder and is being held without bail.
