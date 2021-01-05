ESSEX, Md. (WJZ) — One of two men critically injured in a shooting outside an apartment building in Essex Monday has died, the Baltimore County Police Department said Tuesday.
Kenneth Andre Chamberlain, 25, of Baltimore, died at a hospital after being shot outside the Kings Mill Apartments and Townhomes in the 900 block of Ashbridge Drive just before 1:30 p.m. Monday. He suffered at least one gunshot wound to his upper body, police said.
Another 26-year-old man was critically injured after also suffering a gunshot wound to the upper body. Police have not released that man’s name.
READ MORE: 2 Injured In Essex Shooting, Police Say
The shooter or shooters remain at large, but on Monday police said they don’t believe there is a threat to the general public, instead saying the shooting appears to have been targeted.
“The information that we have at this point is that as those two people left the apartment complex, they were then approached… and someone fired, at least one person fired a gun at them,” Baltimore County Police Department spokesperson Ofc. Jen Peach said.