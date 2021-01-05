ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan is set to hold a news conference Tuesday with more information on Maryland’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution plans.
Hogan will speak at 5 p.m. Tuesday to give Marylanders an update on the coronavirus vaccine distribution in the state, he announced Monday.
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott laid out the city’s vaccine distribution plans on Tuesday morning. He also said he would be making a decision about the city’s COVID-19 restrictions on Friday.
Over 65,600 vaccinations have been administered in the state as of Monday morning.
Hogan’s remarks will be aired live on WJZ and WJZ.com.
