BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A year and a half after Baltimore Police Sgt. Isaac “Ike” Carrington was shot and paralyzed outside his home during a robbery attempt, a group of local organizations joined together to surprise him with a new vehicle.

The Baltimore Fraternal Order of Police union joined forces with the Signal 13 Foundation and MileOne Auto to give Carrington a special van that will give him the ability to get around on his own.

Bedco Mobility outfitted it so that Carrington will be able to drive himself wherever he needs to go.

This is Sgt Isaac Carrington. 2 yrs ago he was shot in front of his house during an attempted robbery & left paralyzed. Today, @FOP3, @Signal13Founda1 & @mileone gave him a new van he can drive himself. Carrington said this van helps put back some of the pieces in his life @wjz pic.twitter.com/9rbtXDYBtL — Annie Rose Ramos (@AnnieRoseNews) January 5, 2021

Carrington said the gift will help “to bring some normalcy back into my life, to put the pieces of my life back together.”

“This van gives me the opportunity to become independent again,” he said.

FOP President Mike Mancuso said he knew his organization needed to do something for their fallen comrade.

“Ike spoke of having to wait on transportation to carry out his daily tasks,” he said. “I knew at that time that FOP3 had to do something about this.”

PHOTOS: Baltimore Police Sgt. Isaac Carrington, Paralyzed In 2019 Shooting, Gets Handicap-Accessible Van

Sgt. Isaac Carrington sits inside his new handicap-accessible minivan, thanks to the Baltimore Fraternal Order of Police union, the Signal 13 Foundation, MileOne Auto and Bedco Mobility. Carrington was paralyzed after being shot during an attempted robbery outside his Baltimore home in August 2019.

Sgt. Carrington Van Gift Sgt. Isaac Carrington checks out his new handicap-accessible minivan, thanks to the Baltimore Fraternal Order of Police union, the Signal 13 Foundation, MileOne Auto and Bedco Mobility. Carrington was paralyzed after being shot during an attempted robbery outside his Baltimore home in August 2019.

Sgt. Carrington Van Gift This new handicap-accessible minivan was given to Sgt. Isaac Carrington thanks to the Baltimore Fraternal Order of Police union, the Signal 13 Foundation, MileOne Auto and Bedco Mobility. Carrington was paralyzed after being shot during an attempted robbery outside his Baltimore home in August 2019.

Sgt. Carrington Van Gift This new handicap-accessible minivan was given to Sgt. Isaac Carrington thanks to the Baltimore Fraternal Order of Police union, the Signal 13 Foundation, MileOne Auto and Bedco Mobility. Carrington was paralyzed after being shot during an attempted robbery outside his Baltimore home in August 2019.

Sgt. Carrington Van Gift Sgt. Isaac Carrington sits behind the wheel of his new handicap-accessible minivan, thanks to the Baltimore Fraternal Order of Police union, the Signal 13 Foundation, MileOne Auto and Bedco Mobility. Carrington was paralyzed after being shot during an attempted robbery outside his Baltimore home in August 2019.

Sgt. Carrington Van Gift Sgt. Isaac Carrington sits behind the wheel of his new handicap-accessible minivan, thanks to the Baltimore Fraternal Order of Police union, the Signal 13 Foundation, MileOne Auto and Bedco Mobility. Carrington was paralyzed after being shot during an attempted robbery outside his Baltimore home in August 2019.

Michael Fader, MileOne’s vice president, expressed gratitude for Carrington’s selflessness and the selflessness of other city police officers.

Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said the kindness of the groups who donated the van gives him hope.

“It’s presentations and acts of kindness like this give us hope, to remind us that even in tumultuous times like this, there are people who value and care about our work. There are people who care about and value the sacrifices we make,” he said.

A Fateful Day

The August 8, 2019, shooting left Carrington on life support in the hospital.

He had been out on his lawn talking to a neighbor while off duty when a vehicle pulled up and at least one man got out. That man pointed a gun and demanded property.

The neighbor threw what he had on the ground and ran one direction, while Carrington ran the other way. The man then shot Carrington multiple times, police said at the time.

“At that moment, Ike and his family’s lives were changed forever,” FOP President Mike Mancuso said Tuesday.

Two men, 25-year-old Karon Foster and 18-year-old Rashaud Nesmith, were charged in the case.

Days later, Carrington pledged he would return to the force.

“I love y’all. I’m 10-8. I’ll be back,” he said in a video from his hospital bed.

First responders’ quick actions helped save Carrington’s life, officials said.