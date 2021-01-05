BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A grant totaling $399,924 will help Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in Baltimore fund improved cancer treatment options for Black patients in the area.
Researchers say they will use the money on a two-year project focused on Black women with Gynecologic Cancer.
This expands on a similar project in 2017, which was aimed at addressing disproportionate challenges to Black communities like access to housing, transportation and food.
“Cancer is a disease that affects everyone, but it doesn’t affect everyone equally,” said American Cancer Society spokeswoman Vivienne Stearns-Elliott in a press release. “Blacks experience more illness, worse outcomes, and premature death compared to whites in the United States.”
The ACS is collaborating with Pfizer Global Medical Grants, which awarded $3,000,000 nationally for similar projects.
Each recipient will pursue a variety of efforts from cancer screening to support in cancer survivorship for Black men and women.