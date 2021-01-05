COVID IN MD:Over 1,900 New Cases, 54 Deaths Reported
By CBS Baltimore Staff
GALENA, Md. (WJZ) — Two men have been arrested following a shooting in Kent County Monday that left a man with a gunshot wound to the face, Maryland State Police said Tuesday.

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. at a home on Golts Caldwell Road in Galena. Police said 23-year-old Bradley Hutchinson and 32-year-old Anthony Ball got into an argument over a trailer.

A short time later, police said, Ball and 35-year-old Brandon Flowers tried to unhitch the trailer from Hutchinson’s truck. When Hutchinson tried to stop them, Flowers shot him in the face.

Police said Ball was arrested in Delaware shortly after the shooting and Flowers was arrested Tuesday in Dover, Delaware.

Ball faces first-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder charges, among others, while Flowers faces a number of charges, including attempted first-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder.

Flowers is being held in Delaware pending extradition to Maryland, state police said.

Hutchinson is being treated at a Delaware hospital; police did not provide an update on his condition.

