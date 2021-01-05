ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — As COVID-19 vaccinations lag behind distribution in Maryland, Gov. Larry Hogan issued an order Tuesday that says facilities that have not administered 75% of their total first COVID-19 vaccine doses may have their future allocations reduced until they can prove they’re able to meet requirements.

“No doses should be sitting in freezers going unused, waiting or backing up, while others are in need of more,” the governor said during a news conference Tuesday evening.

Hogan said the state will be adjusting its COVID-19 vaccine plan: “We’re going to be no longer waiting for all of the members of a particular priority group to be completed before we move on to begin that next group and the next group.”

“Our message to those who are responsible for doing the vaccinations is clear, either use the doses that you have been allocated or they will be redirected to another facility or provider, where they will be used immediately every single week,” the governor said.

He added that the state will continue to push out vaccines to hospitals, pharmacies, local health departments and to all the other vaccinators across the state based on need and utilization.

