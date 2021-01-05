BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Ravens’ road to the playoffs has included multiple unplanned detours and turns in the form of injuries and COVID-19 infections.
It had the roster and schedule in flux.
One of the first big injuries was the loss of All-Pro offensive lineman Ronnie Stanley who suffered a season-ending injury before the year was halfway over.
Thanksgiving week brought the COVID-19 outbreak. Twenty-three players out of commission, two games postponed and rescheduled.
The Ravens emerged with a 6-5 record and had to fight to the finish to earn a playoff spot.
It’s a significant departure from the Ravens’ road to the playoffs a year ago when they cruised into the postseason on a 12-game winning streak.
“There is no comparison,” Head Coach John Harbaugh said. “We’re excited about the opportunity. I love the team, I love the players, the coaches… I love what we’ve been through, the adversity, the challenges because it makes you who you are.”
The smooth playoff road a year ago led to a sudden and unexpected early exit, an upset loss to the Tennessee Titans.
A year later, the Ravens travel to Nashville for a playoff rematch.