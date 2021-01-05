Comments
EDGEWOOD, Md. (WJZ) — The Harford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after Perez International Foods in Edgewood was robbed for the second time in less than two weeks.
Deputies with the Harford County Sheriff’s Officer were called to the location on Sunday around 7:12 p.m. for a report of a robbery.
When deputies arrived, they were told two men entered the store, approached the clerk and demanded money.
No weapon was implied but one of the clerks told deputies one of the suspects may have been armed.
No injures were reported.
This same location was robbed on December 24, 2020. Detectives are investigating to determine if the two robberies are related, but at this time they do not appear to be.