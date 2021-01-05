DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. (WJZ) — Prince George’s County Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a fatal shooting in District Heights on November 13.
The suspect, Troy Hemphill, 54, of Landover, is charged with fatally shooting Martin Sutton, 40, of Washington D.C.
Police were called before 10 p.m. to the 2100 block of Brooks Drive for a reported shooting.
When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
The preliminary investigation found Hemphill and the victim were not known to each other directly but did have mutual acquaintances.
Hemphill had confessed to shooting the victim, police said.
He is charged with first and second-degree murder and additional charges. A court commissioner ordered him held without bond at the Department of Corrections.