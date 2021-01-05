HANOVER, MD. (WJZ) — Police are searching for a man after he allegedly threatened an employee with a gun, pushed down another after they both asked him to wear his mask correctly in an Arundel Mills Mall store.
On Monday at around 4:20 p.m., a store employee at the Last Stop asked a customer to adjust his mask to cover his mouth and nose. The customer then lifted his shirt and displayed a handgun. He did not adjust his mask and kept walking around the store.
Another employee talked to the customer about wearing his mask properly again, which the suspect responded to by pushing her to the ground.
He then left the store. Police searched the area but couldn’t find him. He was wearing a black and white hooded jacket, and is described to be around 20-40 years of age.
Western District detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to call 410-222-2400 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.