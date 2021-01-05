OXON HILL, Md. (WJZ) — Prince George’s County firefighters reunited a young girl with her kitten three days after her home went up in flames.
The fire happened on New Year’s Day at a three-story apartment complex near 2100 Alice Avenue in Oxon Hills.
PGFD said on Twitter there were no injuries or transports to report as of Friday, but several families were displaced due to the damage.
Battalion Chiefs Bird and Miller returned to the scene Monday and found a young girl distraught that her cat wasn’t able to make it out.
After a quick search inside, the two firefighters found the kitten, named “Love.”
When #PGFD crews returned today to scene of Friday’s 3-alarm fire. They saw a very upset young girl. She feared her kitten was gone forever. Battalion Chiefs Bird and Miller went to her apartment and found the kitten “Love.” She said they made her day when in fact she made ours. pic.twitter.com/130sqTvbXa
— Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department (@PGFDNews) January 2, 2021
The fire’s cause is still under investigation.