COVID IN MD:Over 1,900 New Cases, 54 Deaths Reported
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Apartment Fire, Fire, Firefighters, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Prince George's County, Search and rescue, Talkers

OXON HILL, Md. (WJZ) — Prince George’s County firefighters reunited a young girl with her kitten three days after her home went up in flames.

The fire happened on New Year’s Day at a three-story apartment complex near 2100 Alice Avenue in Oxon Hills.

PGFD said on Twitter there were no injuries or transports to report as of Friday, but several families were displaced due to the damage.

Battalion Chiefs Bird and Miller returned to the scene Monday and found a young girl distraught that her cat wasn’t able to make it out.

After a quick search inside, the two firefighters found the kitten, named “Love.”

The fire’s cause is still under investigation.

 

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply