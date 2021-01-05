Comments
TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Towson University pauses all activities for the women’s basketball team after a coaching staff member tested positive for the coronavirus.
The positive test result came back Tuesday morning after a PCR test was conducted Monday morning, the athletics department said.
Towson contests between James Madison University on January 5, Elon on January 9 and 10 and at UNCW on January 16 and 17 have been postponed.
